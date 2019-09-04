Companies Company Comment Old Mutual must see Moyo fight through Due to disclosure requirements any payment to former CEO would have to be made public in protracted standoff that has accompanied share price slump BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual has no choice but to see the battle with former CEO Peter Moyo play out to the very last. There might be a temptation to settle things quietly, behind closed doors, and hope the whole thing blows over and is forgotten about by year-end.

Certainly some shareholders, weary of the insurance giant making headlines for all the wrong reasons, would like to see that happen. However this option is complicated by the fact that any payment to Moyo would have to be made public due to disclosure requirements.