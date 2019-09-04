Companies

Google’s YouTube fined $170m for violating chidren’s privacy laws

YouTube will also move away from targeted adverts, but some consumer advocates say that would do little to stop the tracking of children

04 September 2019 - 17:20 Ben Brody
In this file photo taken on June 28, 2013 a webcam is positioned in front of YouTube's logo in Paris. Picture: LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP
In this file photo taken on June 28, 2013 a webcam is positioned in front of YouTube's logo in Paris. Picture: LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP

Washington  — Google’s YouTube will pay a $170m fine and limit adverts on children’s videos to settle claims that the company violated their privacy laws.

The world’s largest video-sharing site agreed to pay the fine, which is a record for a children’s privacy case, to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and New York State for failing to obtain parental consent in collecting data on children under the age of 13 years, the FTC said. Starting in four months, Google also will limit data collection and turn off commenting on videos aimed at children, YouTube announced at the same time — moves that will hamstring its ability to sell advertisements against a massive portion of its media library.

The settlement under the 1998 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (Coppa) represents the most significant US enforcement action against a big technology company in at least five years over its practices involving minors. Washington is stepping up privacy and antitrust scrutiny of the big internet platforms that have largely operated with few regulatory constraints.

“The $170m total monetary judgment is almost 30 times higher than the largest civil penalty previously imposed under Coppa,” FTC chair Joe Simons said in a joint statement with fellow Republican commissioner Christine Wilson. “This significant judgment will get the attention of platforms, content providers, and the public.”

The commission’s two Democrats broke from its three Republicans, however, saying the settlement did not go far enough to fix the problems. Some consumer advocates have criticised earlier reports of the fine as an insufficient deterrent, given the size of the company.

YouTube said it would rely on both machine learning and video creators themselves to identify what content was aimed at children. The algorithms would look at cues such as children’s characters and toys, although the identification of youth content can be tricky. Content creators are being given four months to adjust before changes take effect, the company said.

The company will also spend more to promote its children's app and establish a $100m fund, disbursed over three years, “dedicated to the creation of thoughtful, original children’s content,” CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote in a blog post.

“Today’s changes will allow us to better protect kids and families on YouTube,” Wojcicki wrote in the blog, which acknowledged the rising chances that children are watching the site alone. “In the coming months, we’ll share details on how we’re rethinking our overall approach to kids and families, including a dedicated kids experience on YouTube,” she said.

YouTube has already begun plans to strip videos aimed at children of “targeted” adverts, which rely on information such as web-browsing cookies, Bloomberg has reported. The company violated Coppa with data collection to serve these adverts, the FTC alleged.

Some consumer advocates say the move away from targeted adverts would do little to stop tracking of children when they watch content aimed at general audiences, and that relying on video creators to make the changes could hurt compliance.

Cracking down

The FTC has been cracking down on firms that violate Coppa. It fined the popular teen app now known as TikTok $5.7m in February to resolve claims the video service failed to obtain parental consent before collecting names, e-mail addresses and other information from children under 13 years. The agency is also planning to revamp its rules regarding children’s online privacy.

Alphabet’s Google doesn’t break out sales for the video site, but the company has reported that YouTube is its second-largest source of revenue behind search advertising. Research firm Loup Ventures estimates that 5% of YouTube’s annual revenue, or roughly $750m a year, comes from content aimed at children.

Bloomberg 

Social media — should it be a threat to leaders in Africa?

Social media is often seen as a way of empowering the public, but research on Africa shows it can also help entrench the status quo, write Maggie ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Crossing the creepy line of privacy, cameras, apps and when to get a haircut

Historically you could expect privacy in a phone-box or with a doctor. But what kind of privacy can you expect from a cellphone provider, asks Henry ...
Opinion
1 month ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: YouTube has become a platform for hate

YouTube has become the cesspool of the internet, despite its pious declarations about upholding ‘community standards’
Opinion
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Aspen shares dive after £8m UK fine

Companies

Google’s German jobs product anticompetitive, says Springer unit

Companies

Amazon offers $10 to Prime Day shoppers for access to their data

Companies

Google parent Alphabet’s revenue misses estimates

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.