Discovery’s profits hit by spike in mortality claims

SA’s largest private-health insurer Discovery said on Wednesday that an unexpected spike in mortality claims and costs related to the establishment of Discovery Bank hit its profit margin in the year to end-June.

Normalised profit from operations fell 3% to R7.7bn during the period, with normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) slipping 12% to 789c per share.

An unexpected rise in mortality claims reduced Discovery Life’s operating profit 9% to R3.2bn, although those losses were concentrated in the first half of the company’s financial year.

The group’s spend on new initiatives also jumped 114% to R1.31bn during the period — representing 21% of group earnings, although this was budgeted for.

Discovery said on Wednesday that its spend on new businesses is expected to decrease towards its long-term goal of 10% of earnings over the next few years. The most notable new business venture is Discovery Bank, which had its public roll-out in June, following beta testing in November.