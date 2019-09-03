Companies

WATCH: Why Bidvest is looking for more acquisitions

Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs talks to Business Day TV about the opportunities for growth

03 September 2019 - 09:37 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Bidvest says its looking to make more large-scale investments in SA despite the tough economic environment.

The services, trading and distribution group believes it has sufficient headroom to continue the group’s strategy of growth in its existing markets, as well as continuing to acquire divisional bolt-on business, and to pursue larger, value-adding opportunities locally.

CEO Lindsay Ralphs joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s acquisition strategy.

