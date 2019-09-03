Apple supplier IQE slips into red as trade war hits supply chain

Bengaluru — Semiconductor wafer maker IQE reported a first-half loss on Tuesday on weak demand for handsets globally and as the US-China trade war disrupted the chip industry’s supply chain.

The US restricted Huawei from buying US goods in May, saying China could use the firm’s equipment for spying, an allegation China has denied.

This has ratcheted up trade tension between the world’s two largest economies, raising the spectre of billions of dollars of lost sales for chipmakers, software companies and others.

IQE, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple products among others, blamed the loss on a combination of lower sales and higher investment spending, largely aimed at taking advantage of a shift towards Asian supply chains.

It reported a pretax loss of £3.7m for the six months ended June 30 after a pretax profit of £6.6m a year earlier, and a 9% drop in revenue.

The Cardiff-based supplier of wafer products and services to the semiconductor industry manufactures for Asian customers in Taiwan and Singapore and has said it expected the region to become a source of significant new orders.

“IQE has been impacted pretty heavily by challenging market conditions, mainly as a result of the geopolitical tensions around the world, specifically US and China, but also there has been significant weakness in the handset market,” CEO Drew Nelson said.

Nelson said that the curbs on Huawei had led to a host of Asian companies moving supply chains back to Asia.

“[There is] a very significant and dramatic shift of supply chain strategy from supply to major US companies, where IQE was extremely well positioned, to Asian supply chains,” he added.

The chip industry is grappling with oversupply and the curbs on Huawei have delivered an additional blow, with supplier Broadcom estimating that $2bn could be knocked off the company’s sales in 2019. However, Intel and Micron Technology have raised some hopes of a recovery.

IQE’s shares were 2.3% lower at 50.6 pence at 10.12am after falling as much as 6.6% in early trade.

IQE reiterated its annual revenue guidance of between £140m and £160m, anticipating higher second-half sales, but said core earnings margins would remain low. It reported revenue of £156.3m in 2018.

“It is a very uncertain world, with tensions not only between the US and China, but also Japan and Korea,” Nelson said.

Reuters