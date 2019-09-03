Companies Company Comment A great big yawn for shareholders who object MultiChoice is the latest victim of shareholders’ ineffectual indignation BL PREMIUM

The remuneration votes — on the policy and implementation — at annual general meetings (AGMs) are nonbinding advisory votes, which essentially means the board can pretty much ignore them.

The votes are more about providing institutional shareholders with an opportunity to show they’re engaged than in reining in excess pay levels. They are, if you like, the investment community’s opportunity for a bit of virtue signalling.