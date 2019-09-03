Company Comment
A great big yawn for shareholders who object
MultiChoice is the latest victim of shareholders’ ineffectual indignation
03 September 2019 - 18:47
The remuneration votes — on the policy and implementation — at annual general meetings (AGMs) are nonbinding advisory votes, which essentially means the board can pretty much ignore them.
The votes are more about providing institutional shareholders with an opportunity to show they’re engaged than in reining in excess pay levels. They are, if you like, the investment community’s opportunity for a bit of virtue signalling.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.