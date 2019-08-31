Up to 3,500 jobs expected to be saved at Group Five

Between 3000 and 3,500 jobs at struggling construction firm Group Five are expected to be saved through its sale to other entities as a ‘going concern’, the company’s business rescue practitioners have announced.

In their plan, published before the end of August, practitioners Peter van den Steen and Dave Lake, who took over the construction company and its associate Group Five Limited in March, said they had been able to produce a ‘solid plan’ which will be presented to creditors for approval on September 11.

One of the main elements was that there was expected to be R5bn more available to creditor's through this business rescue process as opposed to liquidation.

They say the business rescue processes for the two entities are legally separate, with Group Five Construction representing the majority of the businesses.

“Notwithstanding that Group Five Construction is an extremely complex and wide-ranging business under severe financial distress, we remain confident that a successful business rescue will balance the rights and interests of all relevant stakeholders,” they said.

“The losses incurred by creditors will be materially less at approximately R5bn under the proposed rescue plans relative to the alternative scenario of a liquidation of the company.

“Through the restructuring and sale of businesses we anticipate that between 3000 to 3 500 jobs will be saved, albeit under new ownership.”

The practitioners say they have secured funding from lender banks to provide operational solvency during the business rescue proceedings and to ensure that asset sale value realisations are optimised and losses from projects minimised.

“Wherever possible, subsidiaries and operating divisions of Group Five Construction have been or are being restructured and disposed of to new ownership, for fair value, on a solvent basis and as going concerns.

“Where this is not possible, a controlled wind-down of the relevant subsidiaries and companies, as well as the head office of the company, will be implemented.”