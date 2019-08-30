Samsung’s vice-chair may go back to jail for ‘equine bribery’

Seoul — South Korea’s highest court stunned the nation when it ordered billionaire Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to face trial once more for corruption. And it all came down to three horses.

On Thursday, the country’s supreme court ordered the retrial of Samsung Electronics vice-chair over bribery charges, reviving uncertainty around the country’s most important company just as it’s navigating global trade turmoil.

The court also sent for retrial the case of former president Park Geun-hye, the alleged beneficiary of that bribery. The matter connecting them is a gift of three horses, which Korea’s most senior judges have now ruled should be considered a bribe. Valued at 3.4-billion won ($2.8m), the three horses push up the total alleged bribery amount to a tier where Lee could face a minimum of five years in prison with no possibility of a suspended sentence.

This more assertive judiciary stance may signal a change in the way Korea’s government scrutinises its chaebol, the large family-controlled conglomerates such as Samsung, and looks like a step toward reining in their power and influence. For Samsung itself, this new chapter will at best be a distraction that the company can ill afford as it grapples with a downturn in its major businesses of displays, memory chips and smartphones. At worst, it could deprive the company of a charismatic leader with a global network of useful connections and relationships.

“Horses became a contentious issue for this trial because the value could sway the punishment against Lee,” said Jungkeun Lim, attorney at TY & Partners in Seoul. “This is a matter of imprisoning Lee or not.”

The stock market hasn’t been panicked by the news, with Samsung shares sliding by as much as 2.5% on the day of the ruling before recovering entirely in trading on Friday. The stock was 1.7% higher as of 2.38pm in Seoul.