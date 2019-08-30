Companies

MultiChoice shareholders shoot down pay policy

30 August 2019 - 12:49 Nick Hedley
Shareholders of MultiChoice, which recently flew the Naspers coop, have rejected the implementation of the pay-TV operator’s pay policy.

Executive pay has increasingly come under the spotlight in recent years, particularly as companies struggle to grow profits amid the economic slowdown.

In late 2018, as many as 74.9% of votes cast at Spur’s annual general meeting (AGM) were in opposition to the group’s remuneration policy.

At MultiChoice’s AGM on Thursday, 55.3% of votes cast were against the implementation of company’s remuneration policy, while 49.7% of votes were against the pay policy itself.

The group said, “The board and the remuneration committee invite those dissenting shareholders to engage with the company.” 

