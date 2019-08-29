News Leader
Watch: What Bidcorp is getting right in the UK
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
29 August 2019 - 10:45
Food services group Bidcorp delivered solid full-year results on Wednesday, reporting that continuing headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 12.5%.
This was boosted by a positive trading performance in its developed markets, particularly the UK where revenue increased by almost 11% and trading profit rose by just more than 20%.
CEO Bernard Berson joined Business Day TV to talk about the full-year results and the group’s UK performance.