Watch: What Bidcorp is getting right in the UK

Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

29 August 2019 - 10:45 Business Day TV
Food services group Bidcorp delivered solid full-year results on Wednesday, reporting that continuing headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 12.5%.

This was boosted by a positive trading performance in its developed markets, particularly the UK where revenue increased by almost 11% and trading profit rose by just more than 20%.

CEO Bernard Berson joined Business Day TV to talk about the full-year results and the group’s UK performance.

Companies
Companies
Markets
Markets
Markets
