Watch: How underground mining lifted Murray & Roberts

M&R CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results

29 August 2019 - 10:02 Business Day TV
Henry Laas. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO
Murray & Roberts has released its full-year results on Wednesday, posting a 7% decline in revenue from continuing operations.

Its oil and gas, and power and water platforms divisions also registered declines. The underground mining platform, however, delivered record earnings.

CEO Henry Laas joined Business Day TV to talk about M&R’s full-year results and what they mean for the company’s growth trajectory.

Underground mining operations spur M&R’s profits

Engineering and construction group's mining division’s R814m operating profit offsets R120m losses by its two other divisions
