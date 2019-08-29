News Leader
Watch: How underground mining lifted Murray & Roberts
M&R CEO Henry Laas talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
29 August 2019 - 10:02
Murray & Roberts has released its full-year results on Wednesday, posting a 7% decline in revenue from continuing operations.
Its oil and gas, and power and water platforms divisions also registered declines. The underground mining platform, however, delivered record earnings.
CEO Henry Laas joined Business Day TV to talk about M&R’s full-year results and what they mean for the company’s growth trajectory.