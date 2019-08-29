Tereos to shut sugar operations in SA and Kenya

Paris — French sugar maker Tereos said on Thursday that Tereos Commodities would close its offices and halt sugar trading in SA by the end of March 2020 as part of a global review of its strategy.

Tereos, which reported a sharp drop in profits in the past fiscal year due mainly to a slump in global prices for sugar, has been overhauling its trading branch in recent months.

“Tereos Commodities is planning to develop its organisation in certain geographies,” it said. “This will be achieved by closing its offices in SA and Kenya, and ending its sugar trading and distribution activities in these countries on March 31 2020, at the latest.”

Tereos said when it opened its trading desk in Nairobi in 2016 that the aim was to meet growing African sugar demand.

Tereos also said that Patrick Dean, head of Tereos Commodities’ white sugar unit, was leaving the company on Thursday. Dean led Tereos Commodities at its launch in 2014 and was global head of sugar merchandising and distribution before being asked to head the white sugar unit in 2019.

His teams would report to Alexandre Leite, executive director of Tereos Commodities Sugar.

Tereos Commodities also has offices in France, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil and India.

Reuters