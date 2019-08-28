Companies Company Comment Zeder expansion gains momentum through Zaad East African Seeds will add to Zeder’s global reach with operations planted in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia BL PREMIUM

Investors who attended the recent AGM of agribusiness investor Zeder would have picked up the hints about expansion into East Africa.

On Wednesday the PSG-controlled group confirmed that its seed business, Zaad — which is headed by former Zeder CEO Antonie Jacobs — had clinched an agreement to acquire a 40% stake in East African Seeds Company (EAS) for an undisclosed sum.