Zeder expansion gains momentum through Zaad
East African Seeds will add to Zeder’s global reach with operations planted in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia
28 August 2019 - 17:10
Investors who attended the recent AGM of agribusiness investor Zeder would have picked up the hints about expansion into East Africa.
On Wednesday the PSG-controlled group confirmed that its seed business, Zaad — which is headed by former Zeder CEO Antonie Jacobs — had clinched an agreement to acquire a 40% stake in East African Seeds Company (EAS) for an undisclosed sum.
