Zeder buys stake in African seed company

28 August 2019 - 10:38 Nick Hedley
Zeder Investments CEO Norman Celliers
Agribusiness group Zeder Investments, which expects to fetch R6.4bn by selling its stake in Pioneer Foods to PepsiCo, says it has agreed to buy 40% of a seed company focused on east and central Africa.

Zeder’s Zaad subsidiary had identified east and central Africa “as important growth areas for seed and agrochemicals”, the group said. “Upon completion, this investment will provide Zaad with access to these markets.”

Zaad had agreed to acquire a 40% stake in the EAS group of companies, with an option to acquire an additional stake in the future, Zeder said.

EAS, an independent seed company, operates in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia. Zeder said Zaad’s seed products and genetics “will enhance the profile of the EAS group of companies”.

In July, independent analyst Anthony Clark speculated that Zeder could use the proceeds of the Pioneer Foods sale to pay down its debt of about R1.5bn and pay a special dividend to shareholders, including PSG. It may also make another bid for Kaap Agri, he said at the time.

Zeder is led by CEO Norman Celliers. 

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

EDITORIAL: PepsiCo deal could add fizz to flagging economy

The only snag could be in securing approval from the competition authorities
Opinion
1 month ago

The myths behind Pepsi’s Pioneer takeover

PepsiCo’s tilt at Pioneer may be both the bargain of the year and a generous offer for investors in the cyclical stock
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Pioneer soars on PepsiCo deal

But the sharp gain in Pioneer Foods share price on Thursday — ahead of the announcement on Friday morning — may spark a JSE probe
Business
1 month ago

