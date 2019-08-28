Companies

​WATCH: Why Imperial Logistics is expecting next year to be better

Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

28 August 2019 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Imperial expects double-digit growth in its headline earnings per share, helped in part by the lower base created in the matching a year ago when earnings dipped. Picture: SUPPLIED
Imperial expects double-digit growth in its headline earnings per share, helped in part by the lower base created in the matching a year ago when earnings dipped. Picture: SUPPLIED
Imperial Logistics has reported a slump in profit after tax from continuing operations to R90m in the year to end-June. This was largely due to impairments, which offset a 2% increase in revenue from continuing operations.

However, the company believes that earnings should improve in the year to end-June 2020.

Business Day TV caught up with Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee to discuss the group’s full-year results and what lies ahead for the company.  

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Imperial Logistics expects better year ahead after profits fall

Asset write-downs and restructuring cut the group’s after-tax profit to R90m from R1.2bn previously
