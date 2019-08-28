​WATCH: Why Imperial Logistics is expecting next year to be better

Imperial Logistics has reported a slump in profit after tax from continuing operations to R90m in the year to end-June. This was largely due to impairments, which offset a 2% increase in revenue from continuing operations.

However, the company believes that earnings should improve in the year to end-June 2020.

Business Day TV caught up with Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee to discuss the group’s full-year results and what lies ahead for the company.