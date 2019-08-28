News Leader
WATCH: Why Imperial Logistics is expecting next year to be better
Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
28 August 2019 - 09:30
Imperial Logistics has reported a slump in profit after tax from continuing operations to R90m in the year to end-June. This was largely due to impairments, which offset a 2% increase in revenue from continuing operations.
However, the company believes that earnings should improve in the year to end-June 2020.
Business Day TV caught up with Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee to discuss the group’s full-year results and what lies ahead for the company.
Or listen to the full audio: