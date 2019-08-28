Bidcorp’s UK business boosts profits

Food-service group Bidcorp, which makes and distributes food products to restaurants and other clients, says its UK business helped boost annual profits despite the country’s messy divorce from the EU.

A number of South African firms, including Famous Brands and Rebosis Property Fund, have struggled in the UK, often blaming Brexit uncertainties for their woes in that market.

“Bidcorp has again delivered a solid performance for the year considering the volatile economic conditions in many of its operating geographies,” it said.

The group increased net profit by 16.1% in the year to end-June to R4.1bn, with revenue from continuing operations growing 9.8% to R129.2bn. That helped Bidcorp lift its final dividend by 17.9% to 330c a share.

The group said its UK operations performed well “despite Brexit fatigue”. Revenue in that market rose 10.1% to R33.3bn and trading profit increased 20.3% to R1.7bn.

“Trading in most geographies remained positive despite persistent low food inflation and moderate economic growth,” Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson said. “Good revenue growth and better gross margins helped offset cost pressures, particularly labour, energy and fuel.”

The company’s emerging-markets division grew trading profit at the slowest rate, Bidcorp said. “Greater China’s performance lagged, however, a recovery was evident in the latter part of the financial year.”

Bidcorp said it was focusing on growth opportunities in the wholesaling of food and related products to the out-of-home market.

“The group is strong financially, enabling us to retain significant financial headroom to capitalise on the right opportunities, either organic or acquisitive, while remaining disciplined in our overriding approach.”

Bidcorp said it expected “to deliver real earnings growth in the year ahead”.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za