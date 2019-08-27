News Leader
WATCH: Why Stadio is not rewarding shareholders
Stadio CEO Chris van der Merwe talks to Business Day TV about the group’s half-year performance
27 August 2019 - 08:47
Stadio is gaining more traction in the tertiary education market. The acquisition of Prestige Academy, along with growth in student numbers, has helped boost the private education group’s interim earnings and, as a result, revenue grew 38%.
However, a dividend will not be paid as the group focuses on its expansion plans. The company said its various private education brands could be consolidated under the single Stadio Multiversity brand in 2020.
CEO Chris van der Merwe joined Business Day TV to talk about the group’s half-year perforrmance.
Or listen to the full audio: