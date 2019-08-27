Companies

​WATCH: How Super Group delivered a strong performance

Super Group CEO Peter Mountford talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results

27 August 2019 - 08:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Super Group’s commodities business has lifted the company.

Annual revenue came in 6.2% higher, which translated into a 12.5% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to just more than 360c.

Super Group CEO Peter Mountford joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s full-year results.

Or listen to the full audio:

