WATCH: How Super Group delivered a strong performance
Super Group CEO Peter Mountford talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
27 August 2019 - 08:53
Super Group’s commodities business has lifted the company.
Annual revenue came in 6.2% higher, which translated into a 12.5% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to just more than 360c.
Super Group CEO Peter Mountford joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s full-year results.
Or listen to the full audio: