COMPANY COMMENT
Sibanye ready to butt heads with Lonmin challengers
Neal Froneman’s response to the US challenge against the Stillwater takeover shows just what he thinks about those opposing the Lonmin deal
26 August 2019 - 17:48
Sibanye-Stillwater’s CEO Neal Froneman made a telling comment in response to a US court overturning a challenge to the company’s $2.2bn (about R33bn) all-cash takeover of a US mining company.
Sibanye bought Stillwater, which is North America’s largest miner of palladium and platinum as well as a major force in the recycling of the metals.
