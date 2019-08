KFC to put Beyond Meat’s chicken wings and nuggets to the test

Chicago/New York — Beyond Meat has another high-profile fast-food partner — KFC — to help the faux meat maker tackle a plant-based substitute for a different major protein source: chicken.

KFC, owned by Yum! Brands, will test plant-based nuggets and boneless wings at one of its Atlanta restaurants on August 27. The location will offer complimentary samples to customers who purchase other items.

“Customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test or potential national rollout,” KFC said in a statement.

Beyond Meat is rapidly appearing on restaurant menus across the US and Canada as plant-based meat substitutes rise in popularity and chains like Dunkin’, Tim Hortons and Carl’s Jr seek to lure in new diners.

Competitor Impossible Foods has developed the Impossible Whopper with Burger King and sliders for White Castle.

Until now, Beyond Meat’s major restaurant partnerships have been limited to burger, sausage and ground-beef substitutes, although the company is also working on bacon.

Chicken substitutes are gaining attention from big companies, however: Tyson Foods has developed vegetarian nuggets that include egg whites, and Perdue Farms has marketed its blended chicken and vegetable nuggets as plant-based.

Conagra Brands’ Gardein has several chicken substitute products, including crispy chicken tenders.

