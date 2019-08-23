Tesla’s solar business in trouble after fires at Walmart shops

New York/Manhattan/San Francisco — Walmart’s lawsuit against Tesla over fires at several stores threatens to undermine the carmaker’s latest bid to reboot its struggling solar unit.

In the complaint on Tuesday, the retailer said it had leased or licensed roof space at more than 240 stores to Tesla’s energy unit, formerly known as SolarCity, to install and operate solar systems. As of November, fires had broken out atop seven of the stores, Walmart said, prompting all of the solar systems to be disconnected.

The suit marks another high-profile headache for Tesla’s solar unit, which has lost much of its market share as it repeatedly rejiggers its strategy. The complaint, filed in New York state court, accuses the company of shoddy installations and “widespread, systemic negligence.” It comes days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a “relaunch” of the unit that once led the rooftop solar industry.

“The disagreement with Walmart could spook customers that Tesla is trying to bring back,” Hugh Bromley, a New York-based analyst at BloombergNEF, said in an interview Wednesday.

Late Thursday, Tesla and Walmart said in a joint statement they are in discussions to address the issue. Each company plans to provide an update on the litigation, they said.

In a July 29 letter to Walmart, a lawyer for Tesla said the company had tried to resolve the matter amicably. “My client continues to prefer a business solution to this dispute, but Walmart’s conduct has put the parties on a collision course for litigation,” the attorney for Tesla, Fred Norton, wrote in the letter, which was filed with the court.

In that letter, the carmaker’s attorney said the power not generated from the solar systems had contributed to at least $13.7m in damages (not including lost incentives), a figure that increases by at least $37,400 daily.

On Sunday, Musk announced that his company is now offering to rent solar panels to customers without long-term contracts. The move harks back to the no-money-down leases the unit popularised back when it was a standalone company.

Tesla bought SolarCity for $2.6bn in 2016, then shifted away from leases to prioritise outright sales. It also ceased door-to-door marketing, ended a partnership with Home Depot and cut jobs. The company recently shifted to offering standardised panel systems online, rather than customised arrays.

Installations have fallen in the last seven of 10 quarters since Tesla bought SolarCity. In July, the company reported its fewest quarterly installations to date: 29MW. It has also struggled to ramp up production of its sleek solar roof shingles that Musk unveiled with fanfare in 2016.

Now, the solar unit faces a new challenge: Walmart.

Walmart’s inspectors found Tesla “failed to abide by prudent industry practices in installing, operating and maintaining its solar systems”, according to the breach-of-contract complaint. Many of the panels had defects that could be seen by the naked eye or were easily identifiable with proper equipment, Walmart said.

“This is the culmination of inattention being paid to the business,” Joe Osha, an analyst at JMP Securities, said in an interview Wednesday.

Bloomberg