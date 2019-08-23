Tesla to buy batteries from South Korea’s LG Chem

Tesla plans to use multiple battery suppliers for its China-made cars, the people said, and has also been in talks with top Chinese battery producer Contemporary Amperex Technology about a supply deal, Bloomberg reported in March. Tesla has a long-standing relationship with Japan’s Panasonic, which makes batteries with the carmaker in Nevada.

Key step

Securing battery supply is a key step in CEO Elon Musk’s plan to expand in China, an increasingly important market for the loss-making company as incentives for EVs in the US wane. While Tesla has a strong following in China, local rivals have a head start thanks to significant support for the sector from Beijing. Imported vehicles are made costlier by tariffs, while locally built EVs enjoy government incentives.

For Seoul-based LG Chem, winning an order from a high-profile customer like Tesla bolsters its profile as one of the world’s emerging battery-making powerhouses.

Shares of the South Korean company climbed as much as 3.9% and were up 2.8% at 2.21pm in Seoul. Panasonic declined as much as 0.9% in Tokyo, and CATL dropped as much as 4.9% in Shenzhen.

A spokesperson for LG Chem said the company did not comment on issues related to customers. Representatives for Tesla in China didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment. A CATL representative declined to comment.

Talks with CATL are continuing, but are taking time as the two sides discuss technical specifications, according to the people. LG Chem was more flexible in meeting Tesla’s technology requirements, one of the people said.