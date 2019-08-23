Grindrod reports half-year loss as it impairs assets held for sale

Freight and financial services company Grindrod made a net loss in the six months to end-June as it wrote down the value of businesses held for sale.

While the group’s continuing operations were profitable, the group made a total loss after tax of R476.8m in the first half of 2019, from a profit of R2.5bn previously, because of its discontinued operations.

Grindrod plans to offload its marine fuel and agricultural investments businesses, which reported losses in the interim period due to an impairment against the marine fuel unit in the United Arab Emirates.

“Several employees have been dismissed and legal proceedings instituted ... The business has notified the insurers of a potential claim,” Grindrod said.

Meanwhile, continuing operations generated earnings of R136.7m for the first half, versus a loss of R418.2m previously.

“With the freight services business focus firmly on ‘trade corridors supported by key infrastructure’ the businesses have used the first half to re-establish the basics and focus on the customers’ need for efficient and effective freight logistics services,” the group said.

“All the businesses have displayed good progress and continue to add scale and diversification to the core business.”

The core banking unit had been further capitalised “following good growth in deposits and advances”, and was re-establishing its retail business.

Grindrod said it would pay an interim dividend of 5c a share using income reserves. No interim dividend was paid in the prior year.

“With the core business firmly focused along key trade corridors, Grindrod is well positioned to serve customers with efficient and effective freight services in sub-Saharan Africa,” the group said.

“The recapitalised bank will focus on the its core lending book and the development of its small, medium and microenterprises and retail offering.”

