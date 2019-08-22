COMPANY COMMENT
Whitey Basson and his great timing
Basson's Shoprite replacement, Pieter Engelbrecht, is picking up the pieces of Basson’s formerly grand plans
22 August 2019 - 17:40
Anyone who doesn’t believe in the importance of timing should take a few minutes to consider Shoprite and former CEO Whitey Basson’s history. Part of Basson’s great success was his timing and the fact he turned every favourable development to his, and his company’s, huge advantage.
He made successful pioneering moves outside SA, developing a more impressive non-SA network than any other retailer. Before the implementation of tough new competition legislation, he was able to acquire his struggling major competitors for a song.
