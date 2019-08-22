Pioneering women-led SMMEs

The manufacturing industry is one of the biggest drivers of GDP growth, and it holds significant potential for small businesses. To tap into this potential, however, SMMEs need help overcoming the challenges that affect their ability to grow and become sustainable, such as bridging skills gaps and gaining access to capital and new markets.

With over 90 years of experience and technical expertise behind us, Beier is uniquely positioned to understand the demands on small manufacturers and the markets for their products. As part of its enterprise and supplier development (ESD) efforts, Beier partnered with Silokotho, a black woman-led sewing co-operative that produces polypropylene bags for Beier Envirotec, a leading producer of technical textiles, specialised media and filtration products in southern Africa.

To truly empower Silokotho, the partnership had to become much more than just an ESD compliance exercise. This is why Beier committed to unlocking new opportunities for the business, and ensuring adequate knowledge transfer to help improve its production capacity and maximise its competitiveness.

Beier is also helping Silokotho gain access to new markets by introducing it to other suppliers and sponsoring it into local small business exhibitions.

Silokotho’s steady upward trajectory is evidence of the power of SMMEs to revitalise local economies, and make a positive impact in their communities. The owner-operator of Silokotho, Khanyisile Kunene, has been able channel her profits not only into employing more women and youth, but also to run an orphan-care programme.

Better for business