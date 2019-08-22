Companies

Huawei had secret units in Syria, Sudan and Iran, says US

The US says in court documents that Huawei allegedly operated a de facto unit called DirectPoint in Sudan and Canicula in Syria

22 August 2019 - 10:41 Natalie Obiko Pearson
Meng Wanzhou. Picture: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON
Meng Wanzhou. Picture: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

Vancouver — Huawei used code names and secret subsidiaries to conduct business in Syria, Sudan and Iran, the US alleged in the extradition case related to sanctions violations against the company’s CFO.

The Chinese networking giant allegedly operated a de facto unit called DirectPoint in Sudan and Canicula in Syria, according to documents released this week by a Canadian court. In internal spreadsheets, Huawei also used the code “A5” to refer to Sudan and “A7” to Syria, the US said in the documents submitted to the Canadian government in support of its request for the extradition of company CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Huawei operated those units just as it controlled a subsidiary in Iran that obtained US goods, technologies and services in violation of US sanctions, according to the allegations.

The US is seeking to extradite Meng — daughter of Huawei’s billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei — after accusing her and others at the company of conspiring to trick banks into conducting more than $100m worth of transactions that may have violated US sanctions. The company has denied it committed any violations. It didn’t respond on Wednesday to requests for comment on the allegations in the court documents.

“The motivation for these misrepresentations stemmed from Huawei’s need to move money out of countries that are subject to US or EU sanctions — such as Iran, Syria, or Sudan — through the international banking system,” the justice department said in its request for Canada to arrest Meng as she arrived at Vancouver’s airport last December.

On Tuesday, the court released hundreds of pages of documents and video footage submitted by Meng’s defence to back its arguments that Canadian authorities deceived her about the true nature of her detention in order to collect evidence for the US FBI.

In those documents, the US outlined its case against Meng and its plans for witnesses in the case against her if she is successfully extradited. Among those witnesses are unnamed executives from HSBC, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas and Citigroup, who were allegedly were misled by Meng and her colleagues into continuing business with Huawei at the time despite the risk of sanctions violations.

Bloomberg

