Global accounting CEOs bend to China’s will

Sydney/Hong Kong — As anti-government protests in Hong Kong intensified in August, KPMG issued a directive to its employees in the city: don’t speak on behalf of the company in public. It went on to say that the firm supports China’s policy for governing Hong Kong.

PwC, another Big Four accounting giant, sent a similar message to staff telling them to avoid disclosing anything about the company on social media platforms, according to emails seen by Bloomberg.

This is the new reality for multinational businesses that have long grappled with a thorny question on China: what’s the price of access to Asia’s biggest economy? Beijing’s response to the protests, most notably its clampdown on Cathay Pacific Airways earlier in August, has provided one answer: compliance with the Communist Party’s worldview, from senior management on down.

“The Chinese government doesn’t see business as being separate from the state and it has made it clear that if you want to do business in China, you’d better toe the line,” said Steve Vickers, CEO of political and corporate risk consultancy Steve Vickers & Associates, and the former head of the Royal Hong Kong Police Criminal Intelligence Bureau.

PwC said in an August 5 statement that it fully respects people’s right to freedom of speech, but regrets the escalation of violence related to the protests. The firm also condemned “the use of social media to spread false messages using the firm’s corporate identity” that it said were designed to mislead the public. KPMG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cathay, Hong Kong’s flagship airline, has become a symbol of what happens when a company is judged to have crossed China’s red lines.

After some of Cathay’s staff came out in support of the Hong Kong protests, state-backed firms imposed boycotts on the airline and mainland regulators threatened to block its access to Chinese airspace. Within days, Cathay’s CEO resigned and the company acceded to a list of Beijing’s demands. At least three pilots have also left, one after he reportedly made comments about the protests to passengers on a flight to Hong Kong from Tokyo.

Few corporate targets are as big as Cathay, a Hong Kong icon whose business would be crippled if it lost access to China. Yet scores of other international companies — from car makers to fashion brands to banks — could easily find themselves in a similar position.