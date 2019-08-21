Companies Transnet presses coal industry for output commitment Rail operator ready to pursue long-awaited tunnel project but cloud of uncertainty hangs over future coal production BL PREMIUM

Transnet Freight Rail is calling on the coal industry to “put its shoulder to the wheel” and commit to future production if the new Overvaal tunnel is to be built.

The existing Overvaal tunnel lies between Ermelo and the Richards Bay coal terminal and has been the single biggest constraint to expanding capacity on the railway line. The new tunnel has been mooted for a long time and would unlock significant coal export capacity for SA.