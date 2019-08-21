Companies COMPANY COMMENT Advtech gets an A+ for effort and earnings Initial reaction to the private education company’s trading statement was positive, with the share price perking up markedly BL PREMIUM

The interim report card from private education conglomerate Advtech will be keenly scrutinised when it is published next Thursday.

The trading statement for the six months to end-June — released on Wednesday — cites a good number of earnings measures that will require some digging into the financial statements to discern if Advtech is, indeed, making profitable progress.