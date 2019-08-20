Home Depot quarterly profits are up, but it cuts full-year sales forecast

Bengaluru — US home improvement giant Home Depot beat quarterly profit estimates as it sold more big-ticket items to high-spending builders and handymen, while flagging the potential impact US President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade tussle with China on consumers.

Releasing results on Tuesday, Home Depot also distanced itself from co-founder Bernie Marcus’s support for Trump’s re-election campaign. It blamed the impact of the trade dispute as well as a continued slump in timber prices for a cut in its full-year sales forecast.

The US’s proposed tariffs on an additional $300bn worth of goods, which would effectively tax almost everything imported from China, have sent jitters through Wall Street as companies warn that prices for US shoppers would likely rise, potentially slowing economic growth.

“A tariff is a tax and not knowing how the consumer is going to react to that is probably prudent given the environment we’re in right now,” Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom said. “It’s more of the impact on Home Depot’s consumer spending than expenses.”

Home Depot said it now expects 2019 sales to rise about 2.3%, down from a prior forecast of a 3.3% increase. However, the company’s shares rose 2% as it recorded a bigger-than-expected profit in the second quarter, selling more products to professional customers such as electricians, plumbers and builders, who typically make larger, more frequent purchases.

The chain, which is looking to broaden its business beyond its core DIY customers, said its average bill amount rose 1.7% to $67.3 in the reported quarter.

Timber prices, however, continue to weigh on the company’s sales as roughly 8% of its revenue comes from sales of the commodity. Lumber futures have fallen about 16% since their 2019 highs in early February as land and labour shortages have constrained builders’ ability to construct new houses, creating a supply glut for the key building material.

That prompted Home Depot to cut its full-year, same-store sales growth forecast as well to 4% from 5%.

Home Depot’s net sales rose 1.2% to $30.84bn in the second quarter ended August 4, marginally missing analysts’ average estimate of $30.98bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It posted a profit of $3.17 a share, beating analysts’ estimates of $3.08.

Reuters