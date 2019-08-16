Companies

Steinhoff claim against me is ‘embarrassing’, Markus Jooste says

In at least one lawsuit against Steinhoff where it added Jooste as a third party, the former CEO has argued that he needs access to a full forensic report compiled by PwC

16 August 2019 - 17:33 Janice Kew
Former CEO of Steinhoff Markus Jooste answers questions from the finance paliamentary commitee in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER / SUNDAY TIMES
Former CEO of Steinhoff Markus Jooste answers questions from the finance paliamentary commitee in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER / SUNDAY TIMES

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste sees the retailer’s claim for more than R850m against him as “vague and embarrassing”.

The owner of Poundland in the UK and Pep stores throughout Africa said in June that it would look to claw back base salaries, bonuses and other incentives paid to Jooste since 2009, because of his role in the accounting crisis that triggered the retailer’s near-collapse.

Jooste’s planned exception to Steinhoff’s claim includes the assertion that the company failed to provide enough detail of his employment contract in the lawsuit, including whether certain elements were made orally or in writing, according to legal papers filed to the high court in Cape Town.

The filing gives Steinhoff two weeks to “remove the identified causes of complaint”.

Steinhoff’s shares have collapsed 97% since the crisis erupted in late 2017 and the company is itself facing a string of lawsuits, which CEO Louis du Preez said, on Tuesday, the company would prefer to settle as quickly as possible. Steinhoff has claimed that payments to Jooste were dependent on “the sound and successful financial performance” of the retailer and, had the company been aware of all the facts, the remuneration committee would not have recommended any payment.

Jooste is arguing that these were not “express terms” of his employment contract. Moreover, he has objected to Steinhoff not explaining how any fictitious deals or accounting irregularities resulted in a loss to the company, rather than its shareholders. In at least one lawsuit against the company where Steinhoff added Jooste as a third party, the former CEO has argued that he needs access to a full forensic report compiled by PwC. Steinhoff, who commissioned the report, has refused, according to separate court papers.

Du Preez said on Tuesday that the report needed to be kept confidential for Steinhoff’s own legal cases. Late on Tuesday, Steinhoff got some space to focus on the lawsuits as it reached an agreement with creditors where it doesn’t have to pay principal and interest on about €9bn (about R152bn) of debt until December 2021.

Bloomberg 

Lancaster loan gave PIC an ally on Steinhoff board, Jayendra Naidoo says

Naidoo corroborates former PIC CEO Dan Matjila’s testimony on the thinking behind a substantially written down R9.35bn loan the PIC to Lancaster to ...
National
2 days ago

Know thy self: Steinhoff grapples with its future

Steinhoff’s first presentation since it hit the wall wasn’t just car crash value. There may yet be something to salvage
Money & Investing
1 day ago

WATCH: How Steinhoff plans to address the litigation

Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s turnaround
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Markus Jooste’s friend forewarned of Steinhoff share collapse

National

EDITORIAL: Long and costly legal battle ahead over Steinhoff

Opinion / Editorials

Swap of PSG shares for Steinhoff in focus as Markus Jooste gets first day in ...

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.