WATCH: The grades in Curro’s midyear report

Independent education group Curro’s midyear report shows a 19% increase in revenue and a 44% surge in headline earnings as learner numbers rose by 13%.

Net finance costs, however, grew by 49% and the company expects its investment on expansion and replacement of assets to cost R1bn this year.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Andries Greyling and spoke about the numbers and what it suggests about SA’s private education sector.