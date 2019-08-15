Companies

News Leader

WATCH: The grades in Curro’s midyear report

Curro CEO Andries Greyling talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

15 August 2019 - 10:58 Business Day TV
Curro CEO Andries Greyling. Picture: SUPPLIED
Curro CEO Andries Greyling. Picture: SUPPLIED

Independent education group Curro’s midyear report shows a 19% increase in revenue and a 44% surge in headline earnings as learner numbers rose by 13%.

Net finance costs, however, grew by 49% and the company expects its investment on expansion and replacement of assets to cost R1bn this year.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Andries Greyling and spoke about the numbers and what it suggests about SA’s private education sector.

Curro CEO Andries Greyling talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

WATCH: Stock picks — JP Morgan and Curro

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton and Drikus Combrinck talk to Business Day TV
Markets
2 days ago

Curro to slow down expansion drive to improve its campuses

Education-focused company’s estimated investment on expansion and replacement of assets is R1bn for 2019
Companies
23 hours ago

Curro receives a poor report card

The private education company has been marked down 43% over the past 12 months
Companies
1 week ago

Curro shares plunge as earnings growth slows

Company says it had to restate its previous set of interim results to align them with new accounting standards, revising earnings slightly upwards
Companies
1 week ago

RAC ups Goldrush bet

Electronic bingo specialist generates revenue of more than R1.3bn in the year to end-March
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.