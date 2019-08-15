Companies

WATCH: How Emira’s turnaround strategy is paying off

Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results and strategy

15 August 2019 - 10:13 Business Day TV
Geoff Jennett. Picture: SUPPLIED
Geoff Jennett. Picture: SUPPLIED

Emira Property Fund delivered distribution growth for a second consecutive year, coming in 3.1% higher, despite the tough trading conditions in SA.

CEO Geoff Jennett talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results and strategy.

Emira Property Fund CEO Geoff Jennett talks to Business Day TV about the group's full-year results and strategy

