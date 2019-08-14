News Leader
WATCH: How Steinhoff plans to address the litigation
Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s turnaround
14 August 2019 - 10:32
Embattled retailer Steinhoff, whose market cap plunged by more than R200bn due to accounting irregularities almost two years ago, says it has ruled out any additional effect on its finances from round two of PwC’s forensic investigation into accounting fraud.
However, Steinhoff’s survival now depends on divestments.
CEO Louis du Preez joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s turnaround.
Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s turnaround
Or listen to the full audio: