WATCH: How Steinhoff plans to address the litigation

Steinhoff CEO Louis du Preez joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s turnaround

14 August 2019 - 10:32 Business Day TV
Steinhoff. Picture: SUPPLIED

Embattled retailer Steinhoff, whose market cap plunged by more than R200bn due to accounting irregularities almost two years ago, says it has ruled out any additional effect on its finances from round two of PwC’s forensic investigation into accounting fraud.

However, Steinhoff’s survival now depends on divestments.

CEO Louis du Preez joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s turnaround.

Or listen to the full audio:

