Patriotic Chinese rail against Huawei over reference to Taiwan

Beijing — China's online users turned their patriotic wrath on Wednesday on major domestic phone maker Huawei for not toeing Beijing's line when referring to Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The Chinese government is very sensitive about anything it perceives as portraying semi-autonomous Hong Kong and Macau or the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan — which it views as a renegade province awaiting reunification — as separate countries.

Dozens of users on Wednesday complained that certain phone models made by Huawei — the world's number two smartphone producer — had "adopted double standards" when referring to Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.

Users of the company's P-series phones said when adjusting the company's settings, the city was labelled as a part of China when the language was set to simplified Chinese — used on the mainland — but was replaced with "Taipei, Taiwan" when they switched to traditional Chinese.