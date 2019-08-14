Metair shrugs off economic challenges to post 19% jump in revenue

Automotive components manufacturer Metair Investments said its revenue rose 19% to R5.3bn in the six months to end-June, citing improvement in the performance of its local business, First National Battery, and its Turkish investment.

CEO Theo Loock said: “These pleasing results reflect delivery against our strategic objectives at an operating level, where we were able to counter economic challenges through volumes and higher value component opportunities.”

The group said First National Battery increased automotive volumes by 5%, thanks to cost and pricing improvements as well as rebranding, which helped its product and retail positioning.



The company said exports in its Turkey business, Mutlu Aku, grew 85% in the six months despite the devaluation of the Turkish lira. The company expressed its concern about the country’s currency, which created a challenging trading environment for its business

“Metair would prefer to see a stabilisation in the exchange-rate environment rather than the persistent challenge of beating the currency devaluation,” the company said.



Its energy storage vertical turnover increased 14%, adding 51% to the group revenue. Its automotive component turnover, which contributed 49% of the group revenue, grew by 24%, boosted by an increase in output trend over the period.



“Some of the increased volume output in the first half of the year related to the automotive industry’s contingency plans for the renewal of wage agreements planned for the second half of 2019,” Metair said.

The company said a successful wage agreement renewal cycle is likely to bring about production stability in the short term.

“Metair operates best in a stable and high-volume production environment. Structurally, the volume and production outlook environment should continue its upward volume trend,” the company said.



Its headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 21% to 160 c from 132c in the year-earlier period and its dividend per share grew 25% to 100c.

