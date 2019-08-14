Companies COMPANY COMMENT Eastplats results make for worrying reading Its interim statement to end-June shows what can best be described as difficult and messy BL PREMIUM

Eastern Platinum (Eastplats), it could be argued, has virtually dropped off the radar of anyone following SA’s platinum mining industry.

Eastplats, which is listed in Johannesburg and Toronto, shut its operations in 2012 and 2013, and has leaked cash steadily since then to keep its mines in care and maintenance.