Aspen shares fall to five-month lows after agreeing to pay £8m

Drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare’s share price dropped to its worst level in five months on Wednesday, after the company said it had settled with UK competition authorities on an £8m payment related to the supply of Fludrocortisone and Dexamethasone.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has investigated alleged anti-competitive agreements that Aspen made with rival companies in the UK in 2016 related to these drugs, with Aspen further admitting liability in seeking to acquire a potential competitor.

On Wednesday, Aspen said it will make ex-gratia (not legally binding) payments of £6,485,600 to the secretary of state for health and social care, £788,000 to Scottish ministers, £455,200 to Welsh ministers and £271,200 to the department of health, social services and public safety for Northern Ireland.

Aspen said it will dispose its rights to Fludrocortisone in the UK to an independent third party. The company will also reintroduce the cold storage Fludrocortisone into the UK market.

“Within the context that historically Aspen had the only Fludrocortisone in the UK, Aspen has admitted liability for entering into an agreement to acquire a potential competitor Fludrocortisone with the consequence that the conclusion of this agreement resulted in anti-competitive behaviour,” the company said. As a result of its admission, Aspen will pay a fine of not more than £2.1m to the CMA.

The company’s share price dropped 4.44% to R71.07 in earlier trade.

