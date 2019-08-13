WATCH: Why Naamsa wants the import fee on electric cars to be cut

Despite concerns around Eskom and its electricity supply challenges, carmakers Nissan, BMW and Volkswagen want SA to join the electric-car revolution.

While the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Naamsa) will have a unified stance on electrification only by end of the year, the auto industry hopes that the prospect of increased local car sales and the rolling out of charging infrastructure will be incentive enough for the government to reduce or drop the 23% import tariff on electric vehicles.

Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa joined Business Day TV to discuss the sector’s push towards greener vehicles.