WATCH: Why Naamsa wants the import fee on electric cars to be cut

Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa talks to Business Day TV about how SA could join the electric-car revolution

13 August 2019 - 10:16 Business Day TV
The recent announcement of a R10bn investment by Daimler in the Mercedes plant in East London shows optimism for the local automotive industry. Picture: MOTORPRESS
Despite concerns around Eskom and its electricity supply challenges, carmakers Nissan, BMW and Volkswagen want SA to join the electric-car revolution.

While the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Naamsa) will have a unified stance on electrification only by end of the year, the auto industry hopes that the prospect of increased local car sales and the rolling out of charging infrastructure will be incentive enough for the government to reduce or drop the 23% import tariff on electric vehicles.

Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa joined Business Day TV to discuss the sector’s push towards greener vehicles.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

