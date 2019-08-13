Companies COMPANY COMMENT US project couldn’t have come at a better time for Murray & Roberts M&R subsidiary Clough USA has just landed a $620m petrochemical engineering, procurement and construction contract in the US BL PREMIUM

The timing of Clough USA’s multi-billion-rand petrochemical project in the US could not be more perfect for Murray & Roberts (M&R).

While the company’s underground mining platform operates in relatively favourable conditions and has delivered strong growth, the same cannot be said about the oil and gas, and power and water businesses.