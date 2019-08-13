COMPANY COMMENT
US project couldn’t have come at a better time for Murray & Roberts
M&R subsidiary Clough USA has just landed a $620m petrochemical engineering, procurement and construction contract in the US
13 August 2019 - 15:29
The timing of Clough USA’s multi-billion-rand petrochemical project in the US could not be more perfect for Murray & Roberts (M&R).
While the company’s underground mining platform operates in relatively favourable conditions and has delivered strong growth, the same cannot be said about the oil and gas, and power and water businesses.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.