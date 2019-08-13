Trafigura in ship fuel venture ahead of ‘seismic’ regulation shift

Oslo — Commodities trader Trafigura is joining forces with shipping firms Frontline and Golden Ocean to supply marine fuel ahead of a shake up in regulation which could disrupt delivery and push up prices.

The three companies said on Tuesday the joint venture is expected to start operating in the third quarter, subject to agreement on final terms.

From January 1, International Maritime Organisation (IMO) rules will bar ships from using marine, or bunker, fuel with a sulphur content above 0.50% and instead will require them to run on compliant diesel or very low-sulphur fuel oil.

The shift could be seismic for the oil industry, affecting the entire chain from refiners to oil producers as light, sweet crude will be favoured over sour grades that contain more sulphur.

Frontline and Golden Ocean will acquire 15% and 10% interests in the joint venture respectively, while commodity trader Trafigura will contribute its existing physical bunkering activities and own the remaining 75%.

The Geneva-based trading firm is already the largest bunker fuel supplier in Africa, providing more than 1-million tonnes per year.

“We believe … the joint venture’s increased base volumes and greater access to both infrastructure and credit will provide increasingly competitive bunkering supply services to our customers,” Trafigura said.

“We are confident in our ability to supply quality products at competitive prices to the fleets controlled by the joint venture partners as well as to third party shipowners and operators,” it added.

Vessels with exhaust cleaning systems, known as scrubbers, can continue to use high-sulphur fuels, but logistics become more complex when multiple bunker standards co-exist, shippers say.

Major trading firms have looked at ways to cash in by adding scrubber-fitted vessels to their fleets or by expanding their fuel oil desks.

Trafigura has already invested in 35 scrubber-fitted vessels that started being delivered in 2019, while Geneva-based competitor Mercuria Energy Group acquired bankrupt Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, a marine fuel logistics firm, in preparation for the IMO change.

Dry bulk operator Golden Ocean and oil tanker firm Frontline are both controlled by Hemen Holding, the investment vehicle of Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen.

While many Fredriksen ships have installed scrubbers, the majority of his fleet of more than 200 ships will need the scarcer compliant fuels.