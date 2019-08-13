SA retail and business banking boosts Absa revenue

In its quest to regain local market share Absa said on Tuesday that its normalised revenue increased by 6% to R39bn in the six months ended June, partly thanks to its SA retail and business banking.

The bank, which said in June that its separation from Barclays was 69% complete, set out a growth strategy to reclaim its space in the local banking sector.

Absa said its headline earnings for retail and business banking in SA rose 4% to R4.8bn and its normalised headline earnings per share grew 3% to 977c. Its normalised return on equity declined to 16.4% from 17.1% and the bank declared an interim dividend 505 c, a 3% increase.

Its operations on the continent grew 8% to R1.7bn while its corporate and investment banking in SA declined by 10% to R1.5bn.

“We’ve made significant progress with Absa’s reorganisation following the implementation of our new strategy in March 2018, and we are beginning to see the benefits,” said group CEO René van Wyk,

“There is still, however, significant work to be done before we can reach our growth, returns and cost targets — a difficult task in a challenging environment,” he said.

On Monday, Absa said it had completed the process of appointing its CEO to replace Maria Ramos who retired in February. René Van Wyk, a former registrar of banks at the SA Reserve Bank stepped in as interim CEO in March.

The bank said in June that it would announce its new CEO before the release of its interim results.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za