Companies

SA retail and business banking boosts Absa revenue

13 August 2019 - 09:33 Odwa Mjo

In its quest to regain local market share Absa said on Tuesday that its normalised revenue increased by 6% to R39bn in the six months ended June, partly thanks to its SA retail and business banking.

The bank, which said in June that its separation from Barclays was 69% complete, set out a growth strategy to reclaim its space in the local banking sector. 

Absa said its headline earnings for retail and business banking in SA rose 4% to R4.8bn and its normalised headline earnings per share grew 3% to  977c. Its normalised return on equity declined to 16.4% from 17.1% and the bank declared an interim dividend 505 c, a 3% increase.

Its operations on the continent grew 8% to R1.7bn while its corporate and investment banking in SA declined by 10% to R1.5bn. 

“We’ve made significant progress with Absa’s reorganisation following the implementation of our new strategy in March 2018, and we are beginning to see the benefits,” said group CEO René van Wyk, 

“There is still, however, significant work to be done before we can reach our growth, returns and cost targets — a difficult task in a challenging environment,” he said. 

On Monday, Absa said it had completed the process of appointing its CEO to replace Maria Ramos who retired in February. René Van Wyk, a former registrar of banks at the SA Reserve Bank stepped in as interim CEO in March.

The bank said in June that it would announce its new CEO before the release of its interim results. 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Absa completes search for CEO to replace Maria Ramos

Ramos announced her retirement from the bank in February, and Absa appointed René van Wyk as interim CEO
Companies
17 hours ago

Absa finalises CEO appointment, but won’t divulge name yet

The name is being withheld to comply with the Prudential Authority’s conditions, but Daniel Mminele’s name is on everyone’s lips
Companies
17 hours ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Nedbank’s plea for urgency in dealing with SA’s deterioration

News & Fox

Bank results: dark days in vaults of gloom

Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.