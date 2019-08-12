Companies COMPANY COMMENT Sibanye-Stillwater feels the full effect of a five-month strike The halving of production in 2019 from the 2014 peak encapsulates the larger story of SA’s waning gold industry, and the Amcu strike made matters much worse BL PREMIUM

Sibanye-Stillwater’s full-year gold output forecast is for between 777,000oz and 809,000oz after a terrible start to the year when the full effect of a five-month strike was felt.

The full-year output will be the lowest by far since Sibanye listing in February 2013, bringing three deep-level, labour-intensive gold mines once owned by Gold Fields to the market and it achieved 1.43-million ounces of gold that year.