Cathay Pacific shares tumble to 10-year low on flight cancellations

“Not only is this likely to affect direct China flights, but also flights to Europe and, to a lesser extent, to the US, given that they fly over China airspace,” Jefferies analyst Andrew Lee said.

Passenger traffic in mainland China, Europe and North America accounted for over 50% of all Cathay’s traffic in the first half of this year, according to Jefferies data.

Cathay was also on Monday among airlines affected by the Hong Kong airport’s decision to cancel all flights. The airline warned passengers in a travel advisory that the impact could last until Tuesday morning.

This would affect about 130 departure flights for Cathay, and in turn more than 32,800 passengers, according to travel data specialist Cirium.

Shares in the company tumbled to HK$9.80, their lowest level since the 2009 financial crisis.

Staffing question

Cathay’s largest shareholder is Swire Pacific, with a 45% stake, followed by China's flagship carrier, Air China, which owns 30%, according to the airline's latest annual report.

The company, which reported its first profit in three years, in March, has seen a decline in forward bookings for travel to Hong Kong due to the Hong Kong protests.

It was not immediately clear how the regulator's directive would affect flight staffing. Cathay CEO Rupert Hogg told staff the company would report to the CAAC by Thursday on how it would improve flight safety, according to a copy of a letter.

Cathay did not respond to a request for comment on staffing, but said that crew lists were being sent in advance of all operations in China. It said the information was no different to what it had always provided to jurisdictions and was being sent in the same general declaration format.

“The only difference is that such information is being sent earlier than in the past in advance of all operations in mainland China,” it said in an e-mailed statement.

The Hong Kong Cabin Crew Federation, a union representing airline employees, has criticised the regulator.

In a statement on Saturday, it said the CAAC should have “respected Hong Kong people's rights and freedoms” on the basis of the “one country, two systems” principle, which guarantees the former British colony a high degree of autonomy from Beijing.

Reuters