WATCH: How Mpact made shareholders smile
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
08 August 2019 - 09:56
Packaging manufacturer Mpact released its interim results on Wednesday, reporting an almost 28% jump in headline earnings per share to 39c.
This comes as the company benefited from recent capital investments that more than offset the effects of a challenging trading environment and unfavourable market conditions.
CEO Bruce Strong joined Business Day TV in studio to discuss the numbers and provide some context.
