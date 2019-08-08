Companies

WATCH: How Mpact made shareholders smile

Mpact CEO Bruce Strong talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

08 August 2019 - 09:56 Business Day TV
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED

Packaging manufacturer Mpact released its interim results on Wednesday, reporting an almost 28% jump in headline earnings per share to 39c.

This comes as the company benefited from recent capital investments that more than offset the effects of a challenging trading environment and unfavourable market conditions.

CEO Bruce Strong joined Business Day TV in studio to discuss the numbers and provide some context.

