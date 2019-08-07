Italtile expects better full-year earnings despite tougher trading conditions

Tile retailer Italtile, whose chains include CTM and Top T, said earnings rose in the year ended June thanks in part to the sale of some of its local properties.

The company said on Wednesday that basic earnings per share increased by between 7% and 9% following the disposals. Group turnover increased 15.2% to R10bn, with total retail turnover up 6.1%.

In its 50th year in business, the company said its full-year results were affected by weaker trading conditions and negative consumer sentiment.

“In light of high levels of personal indebtedness, unprecedented unemployment and hikes in VAT, fuel and utility costs, disposable income remained constrained,” the company said.

“In addition, meaningful investment by both the public and private sectors was curtailed or deferred in the context of country-specific risk factors, including uncertainty regarding the outcome of the national election and general policy direction.”

Manufacturing sales grew 1.4%, thanks partly to the acquisition of tile maker Ceramic Industries and its stake in Ezee Tile Adhesives.

The group said headline earnings per share were expected to increase by between 6% and 8%. The company will release its full-year results on August 22 .



Italtile’s share price gained 2.23% to R13.29 on Wednesday.

