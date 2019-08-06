News Leader
WATCH: Why Ellies slipped into the red
Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
06 August 2019 - 09:21
Electrical product maker Ellies slipped back into the red in the year to end-April.
“A lack of strategic attention on the product range in recent years has resulted in Ellies losing market share on its core product lines upon which its success and reputation were historically built,” Ellies said.
Business Day TV sat down with CEO Shaun Prithivirajh to discuss the full-year results.
