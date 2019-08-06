Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Why Ellies slipped into the red

Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results

06 August 2019 - 09:21 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Electrical product maker Ellies slipped back into the red in the year to end-April.

“A lack of strategic attention on the product range in recent years has resulted in Ellies losing market share on its core product lines upon which its success and reputation were historically built,” Ellies said.

Business Day TV sat down with CEO Shaun Prithivirajh to discuss the full-year results. ​

Ellies CEO Shaun Prithivirajh talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Ellies, maker of satellite dishes and TV aerials, posts dismal results

Ellies blames its own mistakes and ‘a decaying culture of accountability’ for its slide into the red
Companies
15 hours ago

JSE opens lower after Donald Trump’s warning curbs trade-deal hopes

Trump threatened a tougher deal or no deal between the two economic superpowers in tweets on Tuesday, after officials from China and the US met in ...
Markets
6 days ago

MICHEL PIREU: Net-net investment strategy can yield excess returns

In the local market, companies like Balwin, Bell Equipment, EMD, ELB, Ellies, Lewis and Primeserv meet the net-net criteria
Opinion
3 weeks ago

The great Ellies U-turn

Continued boardroom bickering is destroying any hopes the company had for recovery
News & Fox
6 months ago

Ellies goes to war with shareholders

The CEO is not a director and three directors, including the chair, have not been confirmed by the shareholders
Money & Investing
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.