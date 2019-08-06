Companies

Google pledges carbon-neutral shipping, recycled plastic for all its devices

06 August 2019 - 10:23 Paresh Dave
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

San Francisco — Alphabet’s Google says it will neutralise carbon emissions from delivering consumer hardware by 2020 and include recycled plastic in each of its products by 2022.

The new commitments step up the competition among tech companies aiming to show consumers and governments that they are curbing the environmental toll from their widening arrays of gadgets.

Anna Meegan, head of sustainability for Google’s devices and services unit, said the company’s transport-related carbon emissions per unit fell 40% in 2018, compared to 2017 by relying more on ships instead of planes to move phones, speakers, laptops and other gadgets from factories to customers across the world.

The company will offset remaining emissions by purchasing carbon credits, Meegan said.

Three out of nine Google products for which the company has detailed disclosures online contain recycled plastic, ranging from 20% to 42% in the casings for its Google Home speakers and Chromecast streaming dongles.

In a blog post, Google committed to introducing some recycled plastic to 100% of products by 2022.

Meegan acknowledged that Google’s three-year-old hardware business trails far larger hardware rival Apple in some sustainability efforts.

Apple, which in 2017 committed to “one day” only using recycled and renewable materials, has at least 50% recycled plastic in some parts of several products, recycled tin in at least 11 products and recycled aluminum in at least two.

But sustainability standards are now a part of Google’s hardware planning, Meegan said. Devices cannot clear the second checkpoint in the company’s design process unless they show that sustainable packaging and materials and ease of repair have been considered.

“We are fundamentally looking to build sustainability into everything we do,” she said. “It’s going to take us time to demonstrate progress.”

Reuters

THE LEX COLUMN: Elon Musk is overthinking brain function

The Tesla boss believes humans can be improved through neural lace implants in the head
Opinion
6 hours ago

US watchdog turns spotlight on Facebook’s deals

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating social media company’s acquisition practices
Companies
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

LUNCH WITH THE FT: ‘I decided to start writing things that would amuse me,’ ...

Opinion

CHRIS THURMAN: Breaking the moulds of stereotypical casting

Opinion / Columnists

Nintendo quarterly profit is down 10% on poor sales of Switch

Companies

Australia turns spotlight on Facebook and Google

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.