Tyson Foods beats profit estimates but sees no benefits from China pig fever

Global pork shortfall expected

05 August 2019 - 17:30 Tom Polansek and Soundarya J
Fog shrouds the Tyson abattoir in Burbank, Washington, the US. Picture: REUTERS/ROSS COURTNEY

Chicago/Bengaluru — Tyson Foods said on Monday it has not yet reaped major financial gains from a swine disease that has killed millions of hogs in China and is expected to create a global shortfall in pork.

The lack of profits linked to African swine fever in China keeps investors and American farmers waiting to benefit from the outbreak, as the US pork industry faces record numbers of hogs. The disease is fatal to pigs but harmless to humans.

Tyson projected in May that its pork, chicken and beef units could all benefit late in fiscal year 2019 from increased meat demand from China, the world’s biggest pork consumer. China’s imports of US pork have fallen short of industry expectations so far, though.

US pork shipments to China have suffered since Beijing imposed retaliatory duties on imports in 2018 as part of the escalating US-China trade war.

Tyson still reported better-than-expected profits for the quarter ended June 29, as sales volumes and average prices increased for its beef and pork products. The company also disclosed it received a US department of justice subpoena seeking additional information related to the chicken industry.

“The African swine fever outbreak continues to take its toll on hog supplies in Asia,” said Noel White, Tyson’s president and CEO.

“Given the magnitude of the losses in China’s hog and pork supplies, the impending impact on global protein supply and demand fundamentals is likely to be a multiyear event.”

Net income attributable to Tyson rose to $676m, or $1.84 a share, in the third quarter ended June 29, from $541m, or $1.47 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.47 a share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.42.

Total sales rose 8.3% to $10.89bn. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $11.05bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The justice department said in June it had launched a criminal probe related to price-fixing allegations against Tyson and other poultry processors, which the companies have denied.

Tyson subsequently received a grand jury subpoena from the department “seeking additional documents and information related to the chicken industry”, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. Tyson said it is co-operating with the probe. 

Puerto Rico, on behalf of its citizens, has also launched a civil lawsuit against Tyson and other poultry processing companies that alleges antitrust violations, according to the filing.

Reuters

Lab-grown burgers have no shortage of funding for start-ups

Growing demand for meat alternatives is driving research with production costs falling dramatically as scalability increases
3 weeks ago

THE LEX COLUMN: The root ahead for alternative meat

Newfangled products could be a $35bn market
1 month ago

Tyson's health hybrid: a half-pea-protein, half-beef burger

Because Tyson Foods cares ‘deeply about all proteins’, a move away from purist vegan fake meat is the way of the future
1 month ago

