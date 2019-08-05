Companies

Diageo pledges $219m for green projects at African breweries

05 August 2019 - 18:32 Agency Staff
The museum room is seen at the Diageo Cardhu distillery in Scotland. Picture: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE
The museum room is seen at the Diageo Cardhu distillery in Scotland. Picture: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

Nairobi — British drinks giant Diageo announced on Monday it will inject nearly a quarter of a billion dollars into sustainability projects at 11 of its African breweries, its largest green investment in a decade.

The London-based spirits maker has committed to spending £180m on renewable energy and water recycling systems at breweries in seven countries to reduce its carbon footprint.

The alcohol multinational said biomass boilers using sustainable fuels will be installed at three breweries in Kenya and neighbouring Uganda, replacing dirtier sources of energy production.

Wood chip, bamboo and rice husk will create steam power, cutting emissions and creating jobs, with local farmers providing the raw materials.

Solar panels will be rolled out at facilities in six countries, starting with Kenya and Ghana, producing up to one-fifth of each brewery’s energy needs.

Recovery, purification and reuse facilities at five breweries, meanwhile, including in Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria, will save 2-billion cubic litres of water a year, Diageo said.

The company said £50m will be provided upfront to start the projects spanning 11 breweries in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, SA, Seychelles, Nigeria and Ghana.

“We believe this is one of the biggest single investments in addressing climate change issues across multiple sub-Saharan markets,” Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes said in a statement.

“It demonstrates the strength of our commitment to minimise our environmental impact and, crucially, take action.”

Diageo, which produces Guinness stout, Smirnoff vodka, Baileys liqueur and Johnnie Walker whisky, has committed to reducing its carbon emissions from direct operations by half by 2020.

Africa produces 13% of its global sales and is the largest region by volume for beer. It operates 12 breweries across the continent.

Its newest facility, in the western Kenyan city of Kisumu, already has solar and water recycling capabilities. Another plant bottling the Kenyan beer Tusker operates on 100% renewable energy, the company says.

AFP

WATCH: Stock Picks — Naspers and Diageo

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities discuss their stock picks with Business Day TV
Markets
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Strong growth for Aperol helps pep up Campari sales

Companies / Retail & Consumer

SAB gets go ahead for SA rights to Smirnoff’s ready-to-drink brands

Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Stock Picks — Naspers and Diageo

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.