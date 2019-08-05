Diageo pledges $219m for green projects at African breweries

Nairobi — British drinks giant Diageo announced on Monday it will inject nearly a quarter of a billion dollars into sustainability projects at 11 of its African breweries, its largest green investment in a decade.

The London-based spirits maker has committed to spending £180m on renewable energy and water recycling systems at breweries in seven countries to reduce its carbon footprint.

The alcohol multinational said biomass boilers using sustainable fuels will be installed at three breweries in Kenya and neighbouring Uganda, replacing dirtier sources of energy production.

Wood chip, bamboo and rice husk will create steam power, cutting emissions and creating jobs, with local farmers providing the raw materials.

Solar panels will be rolled out at facilities in six countries, starting with Kenya and Ghana, producing up to one-fifth of each brewery’s energy needs.

Recovery, purification and reuse facilities at five breweries, meanwhile, including in Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria, will save 2-billion cubic litres of water a year, Diageo said.

The company said £50m will be provided upfront to start the projects spanning 11 breweries in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, SA, Seychelles, Nigeria and Ghana.

“We believe this is one of the biggest single investments in addressing climate change issues across multiple sub-Saharan markets,” Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes said in a statement.

“It demonstrates the strength of our commitment to minimise our environmental impact and, crucially, take action.”

Diageo, which produces Guinness stout, Smirnoff vodka, Baileys liqueur and Johnnie Walker whisky, has committed to reducing its carbon emissions from direct operations by half by 2020.

Africa produces 13% of its global sales and is the largest region by volume for beer. It operates 12 breweries across the continent.

Its newest facility, in the western Kenyan city of Kisumu, already has solar and water recycling capabilities. Another plant bottling the Kenyan beer Tusker operates on 100% renewable energy, the company says.

